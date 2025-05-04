NEET UG 2025 exam today: Key guidelines every student must adhere to NEET UG 2025: Candidates are advised to visit their exam centre before the exam to avoid last-minute hassle during the exam.

New Delhi:

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG exam will be held today (May 4) across the country in a single shift, from 2 pm to 5 pm. NEET UG, one of the most awaited entrance exams for aspiring doctors across India, will be conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Lakhs of students are expected to appear for the test. Candidates are advised to carefully go through the important guidelines issued for the exam, detailed in the news below.

The exam will be held in a single day for admission to MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BSMS, BUMS, and BHMS Courses. The duration of the test would be three (3) hours. A one-hour compensatory time for the examination of three hours (03:00 hrs) will be given for the PwBD Candidate. The exam will be conducted in 13 languages, including English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

Key guidelines for students

Candidates should report to their examination center on time so that they do not face any problem with entry.

Candidates must carry the admit card with a pasted passport-size photo (same as the one used during application).

One more identical photo to paste on the attendance sheet.

Candidates should also carry an ID proof along with the admit card.

PwBD certificate (if applicable)

Candidates wearing items of faith (traditional/cultural/religious) should report to the examination center at least two hours before the last reporting time, so that the candidates get enough time for proper search without any inconvenience.

If during the checking it is found that a candidate is actually carrying any suspicious device within such an item of faith, he/she may be asked not to carry it in the examination hall.

The last time for candidates to enter the examination hall is 1.30 pm.

Candidates must not carry any electronic device (banned items) with them.

List of banned items

Candidates must not carry the following items

Printed or handwritten notes, bits of paper.

Geometry box, pencil box, plastic pouches, scales, writing pads, erasers, log tables, calculators, electronic pens, scanners.

Mobile phones, Bluetooth devices, earphones, microphones, pagers, health bands, cameras, or any communication gadgets.

Wallets, handbags, belts, caps, watches, bracelets, or metallic ornaments.

Any food items (opened or sealed) and water bottles.

Any other item that may be used for cheating, such as microchips or concealed communication devices, is prohibited. Possessing such items may result in disqualification and cancellation of candidature.

What is NEET UG dress code?

Wear light-colored, casual clothes with half sleeves.

Avoid heavy or layered clothing and full sleeves.

Shoes are not allowed. Wear slippers or sandals with low heels.

Cultural or religious attires are allowed, but such candidates must report by 12:30 pm for security checks.

Female candidates should avoid brooches, flowers, badges, jeans, and jewelry (earrings, nose rings, pendants, etc.).

Watches, bracelets, and any metallic items are strictly prohibited.

