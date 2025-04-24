NEET UG 2025 Exam on May 4: NTA to release admit cards on this date, city slip available on neet.nta.nic.in The National Testing Agency has released the city intimation slips for the National Entrance Eligibility Test (NEET) - Undergraduate (UG) 2025 exam scheduled for May 4. Candidates who are going to appear in exam can check city allotted to them for the examination by downloading this advance slip.

New Delhi:

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is all set to conduct the National Entrance Eligibility Test (NEET) - Undergraduate (UG) 2025 on May 4. For the smooth conduct of the exam, the testing agency has uploaded the city intimation slip for the medical entrance exam. Candidates appearing for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) can download the city intimation slip from the official website, neet.nta.nic.in.

Can I change the NEET UG exam centre now?

No, candidates can not change the NEET UG 2025 exam centre after the closure of the application correction window.

When will NTA release NEET UG admit cards?

NTA will release the NEET UG admit cards two or three days prior to the exam. Last year, the testing agency released the NEET UG admit card on May 1 for the May 4 exam. It is expected that this year too, the testing agency will release the hall tickets on the same date. However, there is no official confirmation on the release of NEET UG admit cards. Students are advised to keep track of the official website for the latest updates.

What to do if I face difficulty in downloading NEET UG 2025 city intimation slips?

In case any candidate faces difficulty in downloading NEET UG admit cards, they can reach out to the exam authority by phone or email. The helpline numbers provided by the NTA are 011- 40759000 and 011-69227700, or email at neetug2025@nta.ac.in.

Exam to be conducted in a single day

NEET UG 2025 exam will be held in a single day single exam in pen and paper mode for admission to MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BSMS, BUMS, and BHMS Courses. The duration of the test would be three (03) hours. Compensatory time of one hour for examination of three hours (03:00 hrs) duration for PwBD Candidate will be given. The exam will be conducted in 13 languages, including, English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu.