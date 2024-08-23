NEET UG 2024 counselling: Round 1 seat allotment result delayed; expected tomorrow

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK NEET UG Counselling 2024 round 1 seat allotment result is likely to be released tomorrow, August 24.

NEET UG 2024 counselling: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has delayed the declaration of the MCC NEET UG counselling first-round seat allotment result. It is now expected to be released tomorrow, August 24. Candidates who are eagerly waiting for the NEET UG 2024 counselling seat allotment results are advised to keep checking the official website for the latest updates. Once the results are out, the candidates will be able to download NEET UG counselling round 1 seat allotment results through the official website of MCC, mcc.nic.in.

Recently, the medical institute has released a notice, stating that the result is expected to be released tomorrow, August 24.

What is the reason for postponing NEET UG 2024 counselling 2024 results?

The official notice reads, 'The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) of DGHS has received information from the following Institute on 23.08.2024 to remove the following seats from the seat matrix of Round-1 of UG Counselling 2024 which were inadvertently contributed in the seat matrix by the college.'

'The seats mentioned above for withdrawal will be removed from the Seat Matrix before the allotment process of Round 1. Also, information has been received from Delhi University on 23.08.2024 regarding the publishing of revised CW list.', it added. 'In this regard, the result of Round-I of NEET UG counselling 2024 which was scheduled to be declared today i.e., 23.08.2024 is being postponed and is expected to be published tomorrow i.e., 24.08.2024. Candidates are advised to remain in touch with the MCC website, www.mcc.nic.in,' it added.

How to download NEET UG counselling 2024 round 1 seat allotment result?

Visit the official website, mcc.nic.in

Click on the 'UG medical counselling' section

It will redirect you to a new window where you need to click on the notification link that reads, ' NEET UG counselling 2024 round 1 seat allotment result '

' Enter your roll number, password and click on the 'submit' button

NEET UG counselling 2024 round 1 seat allotment result will appear on the screen

Download and save NEET UG counselling 2024 round 1 seat allotment result for future reference

