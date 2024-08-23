NEET PG 2024 results declared, check cut-off at natboard.edu.in

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV NEET PG 2024 results declared

NEET PG 2024 results: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) announced the results for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2024 on Friday. Candidates who appeared for the medical entrance exam can now access and download their NEET PG 2024 results by visiting the official NBEMS website at natboard.edu.in. It should be noted here that the NEET PG 2024 scores were normalised and converted into percentile scores, adhering to the normalisation process used by AIIMS. To ensure precision and minimise the possibility of ties, the scores were calculated up to seven decimal places.

NBEMS has made it clear that there will be no provision for re-evaluation, rechecking, or re-totaling of the responses marked by candidates. As per the announced criteria, the qualifying cutoff percentile for the general or EWS category is set at the 50th percentile. For candidates belonging to the SC/ST/OBC categories (including PwD from these groups), the cutoff is at the 40th percentile, while for UR PwD candidates, the cutoff is set at the 45th percentile.

The microblogging platform X (formerly Twitter) is abuzz with posts from candidates reacting to the announcement of the NEET PG 2024 results. However, many candidates are facing difficulties accessing the official NBEMS website due to heavy traffic, which has caused the site to become temporarily unresponsive.