NEET PG 2024 Result out: Individual scorecards to be released on THIS date, check cut-off, and more

NEET PG 2024 Result and Scorecard: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has finally announced the results of the NEET PG 2024 examination. Candidates who took the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for postgraduate courses can view their results on the official websites, natboard.edu.in and nbe.edu.in.

Along with the NEET PG 2024 result announcement, NEET PG 2024 cut-offs have also been announced, providing clarity on the minimum scores required for admission to various medical colleges across India.

When will NEET PG 2024 scorecards be out?

NEET PG 2024 Result is available in the form of a PDF containing the percentile and rank of the exam. Individual scorecards of the candidates who appeared in NEET-PG 2024 can be downloaded from the website https://nbe.edu.in/ on/after 30th August 2024, as per the information shared by the board.

It should be noted that there will be no re-evaluation, rechecking, or re-totaling of the responses submitted by candidates. Candidates who appeared in the medical entrance exam can download NEET PG 2024 results by following the easy steps given below.

How to download NEET PG 2024 results?

Visit the official website, natboard.edu.in, and nbe.edu.in

Click on the notification link that reads, 'NEET PG 2024 results'

It will redirect you to a PDF containing roll number wise results

Check results and save it for future reference

Direct link to download NEET PG 2024 result PDF

This year, over two lakh candidates appeared in the medical entrance exam scheduled at 416 centres across 170 cities in 31 states. The exam was held in two shifts on August 11 for admission to MD/MS/DNB/Diploma Courses of 2024-25 admission session. The first shift was conducted from 9 am to 12.30 pm and the second shift was conducted from 3.30 pm to 7 pm.

NEET PG 2024 cut off

In accordance with the minimum qualifying/eligibility criteria for admission to MD/MS/DNB/Diploma Courses as mentioned in the Information Bulletin for NEETPG 2024, the cut-off percentile for various categories are as follows:

General/EWS: 50th Percentile

General-PwBD: 45th Percentile

SC/ST/ OBC (Including PwBD of SC/ST/OBC): 40th Percentile

The medical authority has also shared helpline numbers with the candidates. In case of any error, candidates can reach out to the NBEMS helpdesk at +91 7996 165 333. The helpdesk is available from 9:30 AM to 6:00 PM, Monday through Saturday, excluding Sundays and gazetted holidays.