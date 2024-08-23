NEET PG 2024 result date soon: How to download scorecard, check last year's cut off

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK NEET PG 2024 result date soon

NEET PG 2024 result date: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will soon release the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2024 results and scorecard. All those who appeared in the NEET PG 2024 exam can download their scorecards from the official website, once out.

In order to download NEET PG 2024 results, the candidates will have to use their registration number, date of birth and other details on the login page. Candidates can download their scorecards by following the easy steps given below.

How to download NEET PG 2024 results?

Visit the official website of NATBOARD, natboard.edu.in

Click on the 'results'

It will redirect you to the login page where you need to provide your application number, date of birth and other details on the login page

NEET PG 2024 results will appear on the screen

Download and save NEET PG 2024 results for future reference

This year, the NEET PG 2024 exam was conducted on August 11 wherein around 2,28,540 candidates in two sessions at 416 sites in 170 cities across the country. Usually, the medical authority first releases overall results, followed by individual scorecards a few days later.

Qualifying Marks

To qualify for the exam, the candidates belonging to the General and EWS category are required to score a minimum of 50 percentile in the exam. The General-PwBD candidates must score a minimum of 45 percentile to qualify for the examination. For the SC/ST/OBC category candidates, the candidates are required to score a minimum of 40 percentile to qualify the medical exam.

Previous year's cut off

Last year, the NEET PG cut-off for admission to MD/MS/DNB/Diploma courses was for General and EWS categories 291 marks, 274 for General-PwD category, 257 marks for SC, ST, OBC (including PwD belonging to these categories).