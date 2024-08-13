NEET PG 2024 answer key to be out soon; when and where to download

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY NEET PG 2024 answer key soon

NEET PG 2024 answer key: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Schools (NBEMS) will soon release the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Postgraduate) (NEET PG) answer key. However, there is no official confirmation on the release of the NEET PG 2024 answer keys. Once it is out, the candidates will be able to download it from the official website of NBEMS, nbe.edu.in.

NEET PG 2024 exam was conducted on August 11 in two shifts instead of the usual one-shift format. The first shift was conducted from 9 am to 12.30 pm and the second shift was conducted from 3.30 pm to 7 pm. This year, a total of 2,28,540 candidates appeared in the exam that was held across 170 cities nationwide in two shifts at 416 centres.

Just after the completion of the NEET PG 2024 exams, the board released a notice explaining the normalization procedure adopted by the medical exam board for the preparation of the results. However, the board has not confirmed the release date of NEET PG 2024 provisional answer keys. Candidates waiting for the provisional answer keys are advised to keep a track on the official website. Once the NEET PG 2024 answer keys are out, they will be able to download keys by following the easy steps given below.

How to download NEET PG 2024 provisional answer keys?

Visit the official website of NBEMS, nbe.edu.in.

Click on the notification link that reads, 'NEET PG 2024 provisional answer keys'

It will redirect you to a window where you to enter your application number, and date of birth to access the answer key

NEET PG 2024 provisional answer keys will appear on the screen

Download NEET PG 2024 provisional answer keys and save it for future reference

What after answer keys?

The medical aspirants will have an opportunity to raise objections against the answer keys. There will be a specified deadline to submit objections. The official notice reads, 'before the declaration of result, any question asked in the NEET PG exam can be challenged for technical errors, if any, with supportive literature, in not more than 2 calendar days after the conduct of exam. Such challenge can only be raised by bonafide candidates who had appeared in the examination through their registered email ID only at the communication web portal of NBEMS, the notice further reads.

