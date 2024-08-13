NEET UG 2024 counselling registration to commence from tomorrow- how to apply

Follow us on Image Source : FILE NEET UG 2024 counselling registration is to begin tomorrow, August 13.

NEET UG 2024 counselling registration: The National Medical Commission (NMC) will start the counselling registration procedure for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test- Undergraduate (NEET UG) counselling 2024 tomorrow, August 14. All those who have qualified in the NEET UG 2024 exam can apply for counselling by visiting the official website of MCC, mcc.nic.in.

As per the schedule, the registration procedure for round one will be accepted from August 14 to 20 till 12 pm. The payment facility will be available between August 14 and 20 till 3 pm. The choice filling will start on August 16 and end on August 20 at 11.55 pm. The candidates will be able to lock their choices from 4 pm to 11.55 pm on August 20. The verification of the tentative seat matrix by the participating institutes and the National Medical Commission (NMC) will be done between August 14 and 15. The processing of seat allotment against round 1 will take place from August 21 to 22. The round 1 seat allotment result will be announced on August 23. Candidates will have to report to the allotted institute between August 24 and 29.

The institutes will verify the NEET UG counselling seat matrix for round 2 between September 4 and 5. The registration procedure will start on September 5 and conclude on September 10. The candidates will be able to pay the application fee by September 10 till 3 pm. Candidates will have to opportunity to fill their choices between September 6 and 10. The choice-locking procedure will take place on September 10. The round 2 seat allotment result will be announced on September 13. Candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps to register themselves for the counselling procedure.

