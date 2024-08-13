State NEET UG counselling 2024 dates out; registration from August 21- complete state-wise schedule here

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK State NEET UG counselling 2024 dates out

State NEET UG counselling 2024 dates: The National Medical Commission (NMC) has released the state NEET UG 2024 counselling schedule on its website. The complete schedule can be read at the official website, mcc.nic.in.

To fill 85% of the available seats, the state counselling committees will hold separate NEET UG counselling sessions. The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will fill the remaining 15% of all India quota (AIQ) seats. In 2024, several states, including Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, and Karnataka, began offering medical counselling.

According to the official schedule, the registration procedure for all state NEET UG 2024 counselling registration will start on August 21 and conclude on August 29. Students will be offered admission under the state quota seats based on fulfilling the reservation policy and eligibility criteria laid down by the state or union territory.

State NEET UG counselling 2024- Complete Schedule

Students seeking admission in the state medical colleges through the NEET score will have to submit their application forms before the deadline. Candidates can check the complete state NEET UG counselling 2024 schedule below.