  5. State NEET UG counselling 2024 dates out; registration from August 21- complete state-wise schedule here

The state NEET UG 2024 counseling schedule has been made available on the Medical Commission's (NMC) website. The official schedule can be read at the website, mcc.nic.in.

Edited By: Nidhi Mittal @nidhi_mittal09 New Delhi Updated on: August 13, 2024 12:51 IST
State NEET UG counselling 2024 dates: The National Medical Commission (NMC) has released the state NEET UG 2024 counselling schedule on its website. The complete schedule can be read at the official website, mcc.nic.in. 

To fill 85% of the available seats, the state counselling committees will hold separate NEET UG counselling sessions. The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will fill the remaining 15% of all India quota (AIQ) seats. In 2024, several states, including Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, and Karnataka, began offering medical counselling.

According to the official schedule, the registration procedure for all state NEET UG 2024 counselling registration will start on August 21 and conclude on August 29. Students will be offered admission under the state quota seats based on fulfilling the reservation policy and eligibility criteria laid down by the state or union territory. 

State NEET UG counselling 2024- Complete Schedule

Students seeking admission in the state medical colleges through the NEET score will have to submit their application forms before the deadline. Candidates can check the complete state NEET UG counselling 2024 schedule below.

Schedule for admission All India Quota (AIQ) Deemed and Central Universities Sharing of joined candidates' data by MCC State Counselling Sharing joined candidates' data by MCC
Round 1 Counselling August 14 to 23 August 30 to 31 August 21 to 29 September 6 and 7
Last date of Joining August 29 - September 5 -
Round 2 counselling September 5 to 13 September 21 to 22 September 11 to 20 September 27 to 28
Last date of joining September 20 - September 26 -
Round 3 counselling September 26 to October 5 October 13 to 15 October 3 to 12 October 19
Last date of joining October 12 - October 18 -
Stray Vacancy October 16 to 23 - October 21 to 25 -
Last date of joining October 30 - October 30 -
Classes will commence for UG students October 1 - October 1 -

 

