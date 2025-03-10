NEET MDS 2025 registration closes today - check exam pattern, category-wise application fee NEET MDS 2025 registration window will be closed today, March 10. Candidates interested in applying for the NEET MDS 2025 exam should submit their application forms before the closure of the application window. Check eligibility, how to apply, fee, and other details.

NEET MDS 2025 registration: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences, NBEMS will conclude the registration window for the NEET-MDS 2025 exam today, March 10, 2025. All those who have not submitted their application forms can do so through the official website, natboard.edu.in. The application window will remain open till 11.55 PM.

Once the registration window closes, an application correction window will be available from March 14 to 17. During this period, candidates can edit their particulars using their credentials on the login page. The final edit window to rectify deficient images is between March 27 and 31.

NEET MDS 2025 exam schedule

NEET MDS 2025 exam is scheduled to be conducted on April 19 at various exam centres across India. The admit cards for the same will be released on April 15. Additionally, the board has announced that the deadline for completing the mandatory internship to be eligible for appearing in exam is March 31, 2025.

NEET MDS 2025: How to apply?

Visit the official website of NBEMS, natboard.edu.in.

Click on 'NEET MDS' under examination.

It will redirect you to a new page where you need to select the application link under the 2025 tab.

Now, click on 'to register'

It will redirect you to another page.

Now, you need to register yourself by providing essential details on the application form.

On successful registration, proceed with the application form using generated credentials.

Upload documents, pay the application fee, and submit.

Take a printout of the application form for future reference.

NEET MDS 2025: Application Fee

General, OBC, and EWS categories: Rs. 3,500

SC, ST, and PWD candidates: Rs. 2,500

Upload documents

Documents required

Valid Email ID

Valid mobile number

Educational Qualification Details

DCI/SDC registration details

Class 12 Board Exam or equivalent details

Internship Details

Scanned images of passport size photograph, signature and thumb impression.

NEET MDS 2025 exam pattern

NEET MDS 2025 exam will comprise 240 Multiple Choice Questions with each question having 4 response options/ distractors in English language only. The candidates will have to select the correct/best/most appropriate response/answer out of the 4 response options provided in each question. There will be a 25 per cent negative marking for incorrect answers. No marks will be deducted for unattempted questions. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for latest updates.

Direct link to apply online

