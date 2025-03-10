MCC withdraws two seats from NEET PG special stray vacancy round counselling 2024, details here Medical Council Committee (MCC) has withdrawn two seats from National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Postgraduate (NEET PG) counselling special stray vacancy round for the academic year 2024-25. Check details here.

NEET PG special stray vacancy round counselling 2024: The Medical Council Committee (MCC) has removed two seats from the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Postgraduate (NEET PG) counselling special stray vacancy round for the academic year 2024-25. Candidates participating in the NEET PG special stray vacancy round counselling 2024 can check the updated list of vacant seats on the official website of MCC, mcc.nic.in.

According to the notice, two seats have been removed from two medical institutes - The Rana Beni Madhav Singh Hospital and Nalanda Medical College, Patna.

Seats withdrawn

Candidates participating in the NEET PG special stray vacancy round counselling 2024 should note that the medical seats in the following institutes will not remain any longer. The official notice reads, ''The seats mentioned above for withdrawal will be removed from the Seat Matrix before allotment process of Special Stray Vacancy of PG Counselling 2024.''

Institute Name Institute Code Specialty (Program)/ Course No. of seats to be removed (category-wise) Reason Rana Beni Madhav Singh Hospital 902779 NBEMS) GENERAL MEDICINE (DMED) 01 seat of ST category Email received from college Nalanda medical college,patna, nalanda medical college,patna 700109 M.S. (E.N.T.) (EN-T) 01 seat of ST category Email received from college

Registration underway, seat allotment on this date!

Originally, the council had released the detailed seat matrix for the NEET PG special stray vacancy counselling, indicating a total of 733 seats. The registration procedure for the NEET PG special stray vacancy round counselling is underway. According to the notice, the candidates can submit their application forms by March 10, 2025. Candidates have been advised to carefully review the updated seat matrix before submitting their preferences. The seat allotment results will be announced on March 12. The candidates will be able to report at the allotted institutes from March 13 to March 20, 2025.