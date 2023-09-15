NATA exam 2024 admit card released at nata.in, check direct link

Follow us on Image Source : COA NATA exam 2024 admit card download link available at nata.in.

NATA exam 2024, NATA 2024 admit card: The council of Architecture has released the call letters for National Aptitude Test in Architecture. Candidates who applied for NATA 2023 exam can download their admit cards from the official website, nata.in.

The NATA admit card 2023 download link will be available till September 17. The candidates can download their call letters by following the easy steps given below.

NATA exam 2024 admit card: How to download?

Visit the official website of NATA, nata.in

Click on the notification link that reads, 'NATA 2023 Admit Card For Exam4' available on the homepage

It will take you to a new window where you need to enter your application number, password, security code, and click on login

NATA 2023 Admit Card For Exam 4 will appear on the screen

Download NATA 2023 Admit Card For Exam 4 and save it for future reference

NATA exam 2024: Schedule

According to the official schedule, the exam will be conducted at various exam centres across the country on September 17 in one shift. The exam will be conducted for three hours which will be conducted between 10 am to 1 pm.

NATA exam 2024: Instructions

According to the official notification, the candidates are required to the soft copy of the Admit Card from the website and must appear in the examination with a printed hard copy at the concerned Examination Centre indicated in the downloaded Admit Card along with one original photo identity card such as Voter Card/ Pan Card/ Aadhar Card/ Driving Licence. Candidates should ensure that the photo and signature printed on their admit card are not mutilated or distorted even by accident. No candidate will allowed to appear in the exam with mutilated/distorted/soiled admit cards.