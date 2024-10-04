Maharashtra NEET PG 2024 counselling: Registration deadline extended - check new date

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Maharashtra NEET PG counselling Registration deadline extended

Maharashtra NEET PG 2024 counselling: Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell (CET Cell) has extended the registration deadline for the NEET PG 2024 counselling. Candidates who wish to participate in the state NEET PG 2024 counselling can now register by October 6. Earlier, the last date for registration submission was set to October 2. The decision to extend the online registration dates has been taken after receiving several requests from the candidates.

The official notice reads, 'As per the above referred notice no.01, the online registration for admission to post-graduate medical course was completed as on 02/10/2024. This office received request from candidates regarding an extension for registration.'

All those who have not yet submitted their forms are advised to submit their application forms before the closure of the application window as no requests will be entertained after the closure of the application window. The applications will be received only through online mode. No offline application form will be accepted for the CAP of admission. Candidates can check the revised schedule of the registration procedure below.

Maharashtra NEET PG 2024 counselling: Check revised dates

Activity Dates Extension of Online Registration and Session apply for NEET PG 2024 (MD/MS/Diploma) upto 06/10/2024 till 11.59 pm (Server time) Extension for Payment of Registration Fees (Non Refundable Rs.3000/-) and Security Deposit (as applicable) through online payment gateway upto 07/10/2024 till 11:59 pm (Server time) Uploading of all required Colored Scan Original Documents in pdf after successful Payment 07/10/2024 upto 11:.59 pm Server time

List of documents required at the time of Physical document verification

i. Online downloaded Application form for State NEET PG 2024

ii. Copy of downloaded NEET-PG 2024 Admit Card

iii. Any Photo ID proof (Aadhar Card/Driving License, PAN Card, Pass port)

iv. NEET-PG 2024 Mark sheet

v. Nationality Certificate / valid passport or School Leaving Certificate of HSC /

12th Std. indicating the nationality of the candidate as “Indian”

vi. MBBS degree / Passing certificate.

vii. Internship completion certificate from University or the Head of the Institution.

Internship completion should not be later than 15/08/2024.

viii. Permanent / Provisional Registration certificate of Maharashtra Medical Council

or other State Medical Councils in India / NMC.

ix. Certificate from Head of Institute showing that the Medical College/ Institute

from which the candidate has passed MBBS examination is recognized by

National Medical Commission.

x. Medical Fitness Certificate. (As per Annexure – M)

xi. Copy of Receipt of online fee payment for Rs. 3000/-

