UP NEET UG Counselling 2024: Round 3 schedule out for admission to MBBS, and BDS Programmes- schedule here

UP NEET UG counseling 2024: The Director General of Medical Education and Training (DME), Uttar Pradesh has released the round 3 schedule for Uttar Pradesh National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) UG counselling 2024. Candidates who are willing to appear in the third phase of counselling can download the schedule from the official website, upneet.gov.in.

According to the schedule, the process to register and upload documents for admission to MBBS, BDS programmes of government and private medical and dental colleges across the state through NEET UG 2024 will commence from 7 October onwards. The candidates will be able to submit their application forms by October 9. The merit list of the same will be released on October 10. The online choice filling window will open on October 11 at 2 pm and conclude on October 15. The seat allotment results will be out on October 18. After that, the candidates will be able to download allotment letters & admission from October 19 to 23.

Candidates who did not accept the seat assigned to them in the second round or resigned from the seat are eligible to participate in round 3 by submitting the security deposit again.

DME allows candidates to resign from their seats

Also, the board has released another notice regarding the resignation of candidates admitted through the second round of UP NEET UG-2024 counselling. As per the notice, all those who participated in the first and second rounds of the counselling procedure and now wish to resign from their seats can do so two days prior to the choice-filling procedure of round 3. They will have to give their resignation from the designated colleges in person. The window will remain available till October 9 till 2 PM. They must complete this procedure from the same college where the online procedure was initiated.