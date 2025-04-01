MAH CET 2025 law correction window opens, how to edit application form MAH CET 2025 law correction window has been activated on the official website. Candidates who wish to make changes in their submitted application form can do so by visiting the official website, portal.maharashtracet.org. Check important dates, how to edit form, and other details.

State Common Entrance Cell, Maharashtra has opened the MHCET Law application correction window from today onwards, April 1. Candidates who have already registered for MHCET Law 2025 and wish to make changes in their particulars can do so by visiting the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org. This facility will remain available till April 3, 2025. Candidates can change the following details in their submitted application form.

MAH CET 2025 law: What can be edited?

Candidate's Name

Date of Birth

Photograph

Signature

Gender

Is there any required fee for changing particulars in MAH CET 2025 law application form?

The exam authority has extended an opportunity for candidates who had registered for the exam but failed to complete their application forms due to non-payment of the application fee by March 27. These candidates can now submit their incomplete application forms upon paying the CET registration fee. Candidates should note that no new applications will be accepted.

The official notice reads, ''It is also observed that some candidates have registered for above mentioned CET examination, but their application form is incomplete until 27/03/2025. Such candidates are allowed to complete the application form & allow paying the CET Registration Fee. The period for making the above changes & paying rthe egistration fee is between 01/04/2025 to 03/04/2025. During this period, candidates should correct their details as mentioned above in the application form through their own login. The Registration link for new candidates is closed on 27/03/2025''.

MAH CET LLB 2025 correction window: How to make corrections in the application form?

Visit the official website of MAHACET, cetcell.mahacet.org.

Click on the 'MAH CET LLB 2025 correction window'

It will redirect you to the login page.

Enter your login details and submit.

Edit the application form, pay application fee, if need and submit.

Keep a hard copy of the MAH CET LLB 2025 application form for future reference.

When will MAH CET LLB 2025 exam be conducted?

The MAH CET LLB 2025 exam is scheduled to be conducted on May 3, and 4 and MAH LLB CET 2025 exam will be conducted on April 28. The admit cards for the same will be uploaded in due course. Stay tuned to the official website for latest updates.