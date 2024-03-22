KEAM 2024 schedule released for admission in Engineering and other courses, check complete details

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY KEAM 2024 schedule released

The Office of the Commissioner for Entrance Exam, Kerala has released the exam dates for the Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical (KEAM) 2024. All those who wish to appear in the KEAM 2024 can download the complete schedule from the official website, cee.kerala.gov.in.

According to the official notice, the exam will be conducted from June 1 to 9 in different phases. The details regarding the online registration of KEAM 2024 and the application process be announced soon. Once the online procedure begins, eligible students will have to visit the official website, cee.kerala.gov.in and register for the exam.

KEAM 2024: How to download?

Visit the official website of KEAM, cee.kerala.gov.in

Click on 'KEAM notification' available on the homepage

View and download KEAM 2024 schedule for future reference

About the exam:

The Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical (KEAM) entrance test is used to get students into engineering, pharmacy, architecture, and medical programs at colleges around the state. The exam is administered by the Commissioner of Entrance Examination (CEE).

Eligibility Criteria

To appear in this entrance exam, one should have passed HSC, kerala, or equivalent exam with a minimum of 45 percent marks. The age of the candidate should be a minimum of 17 years. There is no upper age limit for appearing in this exam.

Application Fee

For Engineering

General/OBC - 700

SC - 300

ST - Nil

For Architecture

General/OBC - 500

SC - 200

ST - Nil

For Engineering and Architecture Both

General/OBC - 900

SC - 400

ST - Nil

KEAM 2024 exam pattern

The Kerala Engineering Architecture and Medical exam will be 2 hours and 30 minutes for each paper. The question paper will be set in the English language. There will be two papers - Paper 1- Physics and Chemistry, and Paper 2- Mathematics. There will be a total of 120 questions in each paper. The candidates should note that there will be 4 marks for every correct answer and 1 mark will be deducted for incorrect answer.

