Karnataka KMAT 2023 Registration deadline extended till September 30, apply at kmatindia.com

KMAT 2023 Registration: Karnataka Private Post Graduate Colleges Association (KPPGCA) has extended the application last date for Karnataka Management Aptitude Test (KMAT 2023) till September 30. Candidates who have not yet applied for the KMAT examination can fill in the online application form on the official website at kmatindia.com.

KMAT 2023 examination is to be conducted on Sunday, October 08, 2023. KPPGCA has started the online registration for Karnataka KMAT on June 30. The registrations was initially scheduled to be closed on August 31, 2023.

Karnataka KMAT 2023 Registration Date

KMAT 2023 registration start date - June 30, 2023

KMAT 2023 registration last date - September 30, 2023

KMAT 2023 admit card release date - To be announced

KMAT 2023 date - October 8, 2023, Sunday

Karnataka KMAT 2023 Exam Pattern

KMAT 2023 exam will be held for a duration of two hours (120 minutes). The examination will be held home based online remote proctored test. The KMAT question paper will comprise of 120 multiple choice questions (MCQs) from Verbal Ability & Reading Comprehension, Logical and Abstract Reasoning and Quantitative Ability.

How to fill KMAT 2023 application form

Step 1- Visit the official website, kmatindia.com

Step 2- On the homepage, lick on the “KMAT 2023 application apply now” link

Step 3- Next, fill in the KMAT 2023 application form as instructed

Step 4- Upload the required documents and review the application details

Step 5- Pay the application fee and finally submit the application form

Step 6- Download the confirmation page and take a print out for future reference.