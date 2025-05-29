JEECUP 2025: UPJEE Polytechnic mock test link out - Check details UPJEE Polytechnic mock test link has been activated on the official website. Candidates who enrolled for the exam can appear for the mock test by visiting the official website. Check details.

New Delhi:

The Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh, has activated the JEECUP 2025 mock test link. Aspirants appearing in the Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination for Polytechnic (UPJEE(P)) exam can practice the mock test for their preparations. Candidates who enrolled for the Polytechnic exam can access the mock test from the official website–jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

In order to access the mock test link, the candidates are required to use their login credentials, including their username and password. This mock test will help aspirants to familiarise themselves with the exam pattern, their exam preparation and practice time management. The exam authority has already released the JEECUP admit card 2025 for the Group A exam. The JEECUP 2025 will be held between June 2 and 13 in online mode. Aspirants are advised to read all the instructions and guidelines carefully before attempting the JEECUP mock test.

How to access UPJEE Polytechnic mock test?

Visit the official website of UPJEE –jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

Click on the 'candidate login.'

A window will open.

Enter your username, password and click on 'submit'.

Select the declaration and click on the ‘I am ready to begin’.

JEECUP 2025 exam pattern

JEECUP 2025 exam will comprise 100 objective-type questions. The exam will be conducted for 2 hours and 30 minutes and will be conducted through a computer-based test. For each correct question, four marks will be awarded, and one-fourth mark will be deducted for wrong answers.

Last year, the council conducted the UPJEE exams between June 13 and 20. Candidates who meet the cut-off criteria will be called for participation in the counselling process. Candidates will be required to register for the online counselling process by paying a registration fee of Rs 250. After the completion of the registration procedure, the candidates will have to report to their allotted institutes and complete the admission formalities.

UPJEE(P) is a state-level examination for candidates seeking admission in the government and private polytechnic colleges of Uttar Pradesh.