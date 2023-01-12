Follow us on Image Source : PTI JEE Mains 2023: Hurry Up! registration window to close today | Check updates

JEE Mains 2023: National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the JEE Mains 2023 Exam in January. As per the JEE Mains 2023 schedule, the JEE Mains 2023 Session 1 registration window will close today. Candidates who want to appear in the examination must register for the exam at the earliest. Check here for exam dates, admit card latest updates, changed eligibility criteria and more.

JEE Mains 2023 Session 1 Exam Dates

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the JEE Mains 2023 Session 1 Exam on January 24, 25, 27, 28, 29, 30 and 31, 2023. A plea was filed before the Bombay High Court to defer the JEE Mains 2023 Session 1 Exam dates. However, in the first hearing, the court refused to postpone the dates and ordered a next hearing on February 21, 2023.

JEE Mains 2023: NTA issued an important notice

NTA recently issued an important notice for the JEE aspirants. As per the notice issued by the National Testing Agency (NTA), slight changes have been made to the eligibility criteria for the JEE Exams. The official notice of the NTA reads, 'As per the Information Bulletin of Joint Entrance Examination (Main) – 2023, the candidates who qualify for admission to NITs /IIITs and CFTIs and for admissions based on JEE (Main) rank, should have secured at least 75% marks in the Class 12 examination conducted by the respective Boards.'

JEE Mains 2023: What changes have been made?

The official notice of the NTA further reads, 'the candidates who qualify for admission in the NITs, IIITs and such other CFTIs whose admissions are based on the JEE (Main) ranks, they should have secured at least 75% marks in the Class 12 examination or be in the top 20 percentile in Class 12 examination conducted by respective Boards. For SC / ST candidates, the qualifying marks should be 65% in the Class 12 examination.

Also Read | Should JEE Mains 2023 session 1 exam be postponed? 88% say YES: India TV Poll

Also Read | JEE Mains 2023: NTA issues IMPORTANT notice for aspirants | Check HERE