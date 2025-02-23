JEE Main 2025 Paper 2 Result declared: Check direct link, toppers list here JEE Main 2025 Paper 2 Results: The result of Paper 2 of JEE Main 2025 Session 1 has been declared. Candidates can check their results by visiting the official website.

JEE Main 2025 Paper 2 Results: The National Testing Agency (NTA) announced the results of the Joint Entrance Examination (Main) 2024 for Paper 2 of JEE Main 2025 Session 1 (B Arch) and Paper 2B (B Planning) today. All the candidates who appeared in this exam can check their results by visiting the official website ( jeemain.nta.ac.in). To see their result, candidates have to use the login credentials (application number and password created during registration).

Here's the direct Link: https://examinationservices.nic.in/resultservices/JEEMAIN2025S1P2/Login

JEE Main 2025 Paper 2 Result: How To Check?

Visit the official website, jeemain.nta.ac.in.

Click on the link 'JEE(Main) 2025 Session-1 Result for Paper-2(B.Arch./B.Plan.)'.

A separate window will. Enter the required details and press enter.

The result for the JEE Main 2025 Paper 2 will be shown on the screen.

Candidates should check and download their result.

BArch top 10 candidates

Patne Neel Sandesh Aarav Garg Tanishka Yadav Sunidhi Singh Raksha Dinesh Hegde Ishan Shivkumar G Aditi Saket Vempalli Swasti Singhal Aanshi Mistry

B Planning top 10 candidates

Sunidhi Singh Dhruv Rahul Pathak Kala Sai Srijana Anish Deb Pritish Nandy Varad Vinayak Antarkar Aditya Nayak Pratyush Raj Swasti Singhal Jyotiraditya Choudhary

JEE Main 2025 Paper 2 for BArch and BPlanning programmes was conducted on January 30 in a single shift from 3 pm to 6:30 pm.

