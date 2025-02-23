JEE Main 2025 Paper 2 Result declared: Check direct link, toppers list here

JEE Main 2025 Paper 2 Results: The National Testing Agency (NTA) announced the results of the Joint Entrance Examination (Main) 2024 for Paper 2 of JEE Main 2025 Session 1 (B Arch) and Paper 2B (B Planning) today. All the candidates who appeared in this exam can check their results by visiting the official website ( jeemain.nta.ac.in). To see their result, candidates have to use the login credentials (application number and password created during registration).
Here's the direct Link: https://examinationservices.nic.in/resultservices/JEEMAIN2025S1P2/Login
JEE Main 2025 Paper 2 Result: How To Check?
- Visit the official website, jeemain.nta.ac.in.
- Click on the link 'JEE(Main) 2025 Session-1 Result for Paper-2(B.Arch./B.Plan.)'.
- A separate window will. Enter the required details and press enter.
- The result for the JEE Main 2025 Paper 2 will be shown on the screen.
- Candidates should check and download their result.
BArch top 10 candidates
- Patne Neel Sandesh
- Aarav Garg
- Tanishka Yadav
- Sunidhi Singh
- Raksha Dinesh Hegde
- Ishan Shivkumar
- G Aditi
- Saket Vempalli
- Swasti Singhal
- Aanshi Mistry
B Planning top 10 candidates
- Sunidhi Singh
- Dhruv Rahul Pathak
- Kala Sai Srijana
- Anish Deb
- Pritish Nandy
- Varad Vinayak Antarkar
- Aditya Nayak
- Pratyush Raj
- Swasti Singhal
- Jyotiraditya Choudhary
JEE Main 2025 Paper 2 for BArch and BPlanning programmes was conducted on January 30 in a single shift from 3 pm to 6:30 pm.
