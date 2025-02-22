UGC NET 2025 December results to be out soon: Expected date, passing marks, more UGC NET 2025 December results will be declared soon. Candidates who are eagerly waiting for the results can download their scorecards using their registration number, date of birth and other details on the login page.

UGC NET 2025 December results: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon announce the UGC – NET December 2024 Examination results. Candidates who appeared in the UGC NET 2025 December exam can download their scorecards from the official website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in, once released.

According to the media reports, the UGC NET 2025 December results are expected to be announced this week. However, there is no official confirmation of the release of results. It is also expected that the results will be announced along with the final answer keys. Candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for the latest updates. Once the results are announced, the candidates will be able to download it by following the easy steps given below.

How to download UGC NET 2025 December results?

Visit the official website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

Navigate the link to the 'UGC NET 2025 December results'

It will redirect you to the login page where you need to provide your roll number, date of birth.

UGC NET 2025 December results will appear on the screen.

Download and save UGC NET 2025 December results for future reference.

Passing Marks

Candidates who belong to the General category need to score 40 per cent and reserved categories candidates like SC, ST, OBC, PWD, and Transgender, need to score 35 per cent marks to clear UGC NET exam.

What's next?

After passing the UGC NET 2025 December exam, candidates who qualify for the JRF can pursue research in their respective postgraduate subjects. They have the option to choose from universities and colleges affiliated with the NET coordinating institutes and enroll in the Ph.D. programs offered by these universities and IIMs.

How many minimum marks are required to secure a JRF?

To qualify for the Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), a candidate must achieve at least 50 per cent in both Paper 1 and Paper 2. However, candidates from reserved categories (SC, ST, OBC-NCL, PwD, and Transgender) are required to secure a minimum of 35 per cent in total.