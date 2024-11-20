JEE Main 2025: No change in registration deadline, correction window to open on THIS date!

Follow us on Image Source : JEE JEE Main 2025 registration window to be closed after two days.

JEE Main 2025 registration application window will be closed on November 22. Those who have yet not submitted their application forms can do so before the deadline. The JEE Mains session 1 application forms can be filled out by 9 PM on the official website. Candidates have been advised to check the official website and submit their application forms within the timeline.

The testing agency has released a notification providing the dates for students to log in and make necessary changes to their application form. The edit window for the candidates will open for two days from November 26 to 27, 2024 to make all required changes to the JEE Main applications. The forms can be submitted at jeemain.nta.nic.in. Candidates can also click on the direct link given below to apply.

No change in JEE Main 2025 registration

The testing agency has specified that there will be no change in the registration form submission deadline. All the candidates who are willing to appear in the JEE 2025 exam are advised to submit their application forms within the timeline as there will be no further extension.

JEE Main 2025: How to apply?

Visit the official website of JEE, jeemain.nta.nic.in Click on the 'JEE Main 2025 registration' It will redirect you to the login Enter your details to register yourself On successful registration, proceed with the application form Upload documents, pay application fee, and submit Take a printout of the application form for future reference

ALSO READ | JEE Main 2025 application correction facility begins from Nov 26: Here's what is allowed to modify, what's not

ALSO READ | JEE Main 2025 exam date remains unchanged even in case of clash with other exams: NTA shares FAQs

ALSO READ | Why did JAB reverse the JEE advanced attempt rule? | All you need to know