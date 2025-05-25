JEE Advanced 2025 answer key released: Here's direct link, steps to check it The provisional answer key of the JEE Advanced 2025 exam has been released on the official website. Candidates can check the answer key through the direct link given in the article below.

New Delhi:

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur has released the provisional answer key for the Joint Entrance Examination or JEE Advanced 2025 (both Paper 1 and Paper 2) today (May 25). The candidates can download the JEE Advanced answer key from the official website, jeeadv.ac.in.

JEE Advanced 2025: How to check the answer key

Visit the official website, jeeadv.ac.in.

Click on the link for the JEE Advanced 2025 answer key available on the homepage.

The answer key will open in a new window.

Review and download the answer key.

Take a printout for future reference.

What's next after the provisional answer key released?

Now, candidates will have the opportunity to review the answer key and raise objections if they identify any discrepancies, within the stipulated time. The final result will be declared based on the updated answer key after considering all valid objections.

The JEE Advanced 2025 exam was conducted on May 18 in two sessions: the first from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM, and the second from 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM.

