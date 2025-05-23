KCET Result 2025: KEA Karnataka to declare UGCET 2025 results soon, how to download Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will soon declare the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (CET) 2025. Candidates who appeared for the KCET exam 2025 can download their results by visiting the official website of KEA - kea.kar.nic.in, karresults.nic.in, and cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

New Delhi:

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) is set to announce the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (CET) 2025 soon. Candidates who appeared for the KCET exam 2025 can download their results by visiting the official website of KEA - kea.kar.nic.in, karresults.nic.in, and cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

KEA KCET 2025 exam was conducted on April 15, 16, and 17, 2025, for admission to various undergraduate programmes in engineering, pharmacy, agriculture, and other professional courses across Karnataka. As per reports, KCET 2025 results are expected to be declared by May 25. However, the exam authority has not confirmed the exact date and time for releasing the KEA KCET Result 2025. Candidates are advised to keep a track of the official website of KEA for the latest updates related to result declaration and the counselling process.

KCET Result 2025: How to check?

Visit the official website of KEA-kea.kar.nic.in, karresults.nic.in, and cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

Click on the notification that reads, 'UGET 2025 result'.

It will redirect you to a login page.

Enter your application number and password.

The KCET Result 2025 will appear on the screen.

Download and save the CET Result 2025 for future reference.

KCET Result 2025: Details on scorecards

The candidates will be able to check the following details on their KCET scorecards.

- Candidate's name

- Subject-wise scores

- Total Marks

- Rank obtained

- Qualifying Status

What after results?

Following the declaration of the KCET 2025 results, the examination authority will conduct the KCET counselling process for admission to engineering, agriculture, pharmacy, and other professional courses. During this process, documents will be verified at designated centres, and a merit/rank list will subsequently be prepared. Eligible candidates must register online, select their preferred courses and colleges, and lock in their choices. Seat allotment will be based on KCET rank, category, preferences, and seat availability. After the seat allotment, candidates must download the allotment letter, pay the admission fee, and report to the allocated college. Multiple rounds of counselling may be conducted, including special and extended rounds, depending on seat availability. It is crucial to participate in each round according to the schedule to secure admission.