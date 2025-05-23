JEE Main 2025 Result declared for paper 2, four students secure 100 percentile: How to download scorecards JEE Main 2025 Result has been declared for paper 2. Candidates who appeared for JEE Main 2025 paper 2 exam can download their results by visiting the official website of NTA - jeemain.nta.nic.in. Check direct link here.

New Delhi:

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the Joint Entrance Examination (Main) – 2025 for Paper-2A (B. Arch) and Paper-2B (B. Planning) results. Candidates who took the JEE Main 2025 exam can download their results by visiting the official website of NTA - jeemain.nta.nic.in. The National Testing Agency has conducted the Joint Entrance Examination (Main) – 2024 Paper 2A (B.Arch.) and Paper 2B (B.Planning) in two Sessions in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode on January 24 and April 12. The Examination was conducted in 13 languages (Assamese, Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu). The Examination was conducted at 421 exam centres in 299 Cities in Session 1 and 420 examination centres in 291 Cities in Session 2 [including 17 cities outside India in Manama, Doha, Dubai, Kathmandu, Muscat, Riyadh, Sharjah, Singapore, Kuwait City, Kuala Lumpur, Lagos/ Abuja, Colombo, Jakarta, Vienna, Moscow, Port Louis, and Bangkok.

Four students secure 100 percentile

According to the data shared by NTA, 99,086 candidates registered for the exam, out of which 71,009 appeared for both papers (36,707 for B.Arch and 16,228 for B.Planning). In B.Arch, Sulagna Basack from Jharkhand and Muthu R from Tamil Nadu achieved 100 percentile in the JEE (Main) 2024 Examination. In B.Planning, Kolasani Saketh Pranav from Andhra Pradesh and Arun Radhakrishnan from Karnataka secured 100 percentile in the JEE (Main) 2024 Examination.

JEE Main 2025 Result: Sulagna Basack from Jharkhand secures 100 percentile

Sulagna Basack from Jharkhand is the only female top scorer who secured 100 percentile in the B.Arch exam.

JEE Main 2025 Result: How to download?

Visit the official website of JEE - jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Click on the 'JEE(Main) 2024 Session-2(Paper-2) : Click Here to Access the Score Card',flashing on homepage.

It will redirect you to a login page.

Enter your application number, date of birth, email, mobile number, captcha and submit.

JEE Main 2025 Result will appear on screen.

Download JEE Main 2025 Result and save it for future reference.

Download JEE Main 2025 Result

JEE Main 2025 Result: Cateogry-wise percentages

Category-wise topper in JEE (Main) - 2024 Examination in B.Arch:

Category Application No State Candidate Name Percentile General 240310081759 Jharkhand Sulagna Basack 100 General- EWS 240310370693 Andhra Pradesh Yayavaram Sravan Ram 99.96704 OBC-(NCL) 240310258231 Tamil Nadu Muthu R 100 SC 240310305192 Telangana Vivekjit Das 99.94958 ST 240310104121 Telangana Boda Prabanjan Jadav 99.87978 ST 240310190239 Telangana Banoth Rithwak 99.87978

Category-wise topper in JEE (Main) - 2024 Examination in B.Planning –

Category Application No State Candidate Name Percentile General 240310871799 Karnataka Arun Radha krishnan 100 General- EWS 240310196703 Andhra Pradesh Kolasani Saketh Pranav 100 OBC-(NCL) 240320029414 Tamil Nadu Nagul Prasath Subramani Vadivel 99.99384 OBC- (NCL) 240310152942 Andhra Pradesh Kaligatla Devi Prasad 99.99384 SC 240310195582 Uttar Pradesh Ankush 99.91156 ST 240310600480 Tamil Nadu Jonathan Sinkam M Sangma 99.06951

Results for 3 withheld

The testing agency has kept results of three students withheld on account of using unfair means. The candidate’s particulars, including Category and Person with Disability (PwD), have been taken

by NTA as mentioned by the candidate in the online application form.