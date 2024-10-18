IGNOU TEE December 2024 registration deadline extended, check new date

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IGNOU TEE December 2024 registration deadline extended

IGNOU December 2024 TEE registration: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) extended the last date of registration for December term-end examination (TEE) 2024. Candidates who have yet not submitted their applications can do so before October 27.

The open university has extended the registration deadline for all online distance learning and online mode programmes except for the semester-based and certificate programmes run by IGNOU till October 31. The list of the programmes is available on the official website. Students can check and apply accordingly.

According to the revised schedule, the last date to register for the exam without a late fee is October 27. After that, candidates will be charged a late fee of Rs. 1,100. The registration window with a late fee will be available from October 28 and November 3. Additionally, the candidates have the time to submit their assignments by October 31. Students have been advised to visit the official website of IGNOU for more details.

In a post on the social media platform, X, formerly known as Twitter, the varsity informed about the extension of the registration process. The post reads, 'The date for submission of Exam Form has been extended without late fee to 27/10/2024'.

IGNOU TEE December 2024: How to register?

Visit the official website of IGNOU, ignou.ac.in

Click on the 'register online' tab followed by 'fresh admissions'

Now, click on the 'new registration' tab

Register yourself by providing essential information

On successful registration, proceed with the application form

Upload documents, select a programme, and submit

Take a printout of the confirmation page for future reference

IGNOU December TEE 2024: Who is eligible?

To be eligible for the Term End Exam for the December 2024 session, the students must have submitted all assignments for the relevant courses and also enrolled for the current session.