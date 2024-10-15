IGNOU TEE December 2024 registration deadline extended - check new date

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IGNOU TEE December registration deadline extended

IGNOU TEE December 2024 registration: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) extended the registration deadline for the December 2024 Term End Examination (TEE) for both ODL and online programmes. Students who have not yet submitted their applications can do so by visiting the official website, ignou.ac.in.

According to the revised timeline, the applications for December 2024 Term End Examination (TEE) registration for both ODL and online programmes can be submitted without fee by October 20, but with a late fee of Rs 1100, students can submit the exam form between October 22 and October 31. Previously, the last date for submission of application submission was October 16 which is now extended to October 20.

IGNOU TEE December 2024: How to fill out application forms?

Visit the official website of IGNOU , ignou.ac.in

, ignou.ac.in Click on the 'register online' tab followed by 'fresh admissions'

Now, click on 'new registration' tab

Register yourself by providing essential information

On successful registration, proceed with the application form

Upload documents, select programme, and submit

Take a printout of the confirmation page for future reference

IGNOU Admission 2024: Exam Date

The December, 2024 Term-end Examinations of the University for ODL & Online Programmes (Pen & Paper & CBT Mode) is likely to commence from 02nd December, 2024 onwards. Hall Ticket (TEE, Course Code of Project Report, Course Codes for appearing Practical Examinations) to the eligible students will be uploaded on the University website (www.ignou.ac.in) approximately one week prior to the commencement of the Term-end Examination.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

1. What is the last date for submitting IGNOU TEE December 2024 registration forms?

The last date for submitting the IGNOU TEE December 2024 registration form is October 20 without a late fee.

2. What is the process for submitting IGNOU TEE December 2024 registration forms?

Students can submit IGNOU TEE December 2024 registration forms by visiting the official website. Candidates can follow the easy steps given in the article and submit their application forms within the stipulated timeline.

3. Can I pay IGNOU TEE December 2024 exam fee online?

Yes, the IGNOU TEE December 2024 exam fee can be paid online using credit/debit/UPI banking, and other online mode options.

4. What is the last date for submitting IGNOU TEE December 2024 registration forms with the late fee?

Students can submit their application forms for IGNOU TEE December 2024 via online mode on or before October 31. The details about the fee structure can be checked in this article.

