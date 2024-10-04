IGNOU 2024 assignment submission deadline extended- check new date

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IGNOU 2024 assignment submission deadline extended

IGNOU 2024: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the assignment submission last date for ODL, Online, GOAL and EVBB programmes. As per the latest announcement, the last date has been extended till October 31. Students who are planning to appear in the IGNOU December TEE exam 2024 can submit their assignments (both in hard copy or soft copy) for their respective programmes. However, the students have been advised not to wait for the last date and submit their subject assignments at the earliest to avoid last minute rush. Earlier, the last date for submission of IGNOU Assignments for TEE December 2024 was September 30.

The official statement reads, ''With the approval of the Competent Authority, the last date for submission of assignments (both in hard copy and soft copy) for Term End Examinations, December- 2024 for both ODL and Online programmes, GOAL and EVBB has been further extended up to October 31, 2024''.

How to submit IGNOU 2024 assignments?

Visit the official website of IGNOU, ignou.ac.in

Navigate the link to the 'IGNOU 2024 assignment submission'

Login using credentials and submit

Upload relevant assignments and take a screenshot of the assignments for future reference

Direct link to submit IGNOU 2024 assignments