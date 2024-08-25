ICSI Result June 2024: CS Professional result out, direct link, toppers' list here

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative image

ICSI CS June 2024: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) announced the CS Professional June 2024 exam results on Sunday (August 25). The results are available on the official ICSI website (icsi.edu). Candidates can check their results by logging in with their user ID and password. For live updates on the ICSI CS result 2024, visit the official website.

Here is the result link: https://www.icsi.edu/

How to check CS Professional Result?

Candidates can check and download CS Professional June Result 2024 through the steps given below.

Visit the official website, i.e., icsi.edu.

Click on the link that reads, 'CS Professional and Executive Program result' on the homepage,

It will redirect you to the login window where you need to provide your registration number, date of birth and other details

CS Professional and Executive Program result will appear on the screen

Check your result, download it and take a printout of it for future reference.

Toppers' list

ICSI has released the toppers list for the CS Professional Programme exams, covering both the Old and New syllabi. Notably, Ishika Soni has secured the All India Rank 1 in the Professional Programme (Old Syllabus) examination.

ICSI CS Professional Programme (Old Syllabus) Toppers

Rank Name 1 Ishika Soni 2 Kajal Pramod Tiwari 3 Shubham Sunil Chordiya

ICSI CS Professional Programme (New Syllabus) Toppers

Rank Name 1 Bhumika Singh 2 Harshal Chandrashekhar Kshirsagar 3 Raj Samir Bhojani 3 Patwardhan Sonali Vijay 3 Diya Dutta

Meanwhile, the ICSI is also set to release the results for the CS Executive exam today at 2 pm.

The CS Professional examination was conducted from June 2 to 10. Following the declaration of the results, the Result-cum-Marks Statement for both the Professional Programme (Syllabus 2017 & Syllabus 2022) exams will be mailed to candidates at their registered addresses.

