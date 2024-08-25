Sunday, August 25, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Education
  4. Higher Studies
  5. ICSI Result June 2024: CS Professional result out, direct link, toppers' list here

ICSI Result June 2024: CS Professional result out, direct link, toppers' list here

ICSI Result June 2024: Candidates who appeared in the said exam can download their scorecards using their roll number, date of birth and other details on the login page.

Edited By: Arushi Jaiswal @JaiswalArushi New Delhi Updated on: August 25, 2024 13:23 IST
ICSI CS June 2024
Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative image

ICSI CS June 2024: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) announced the CS Professional June 2024 exam results on Sunday (August 25). The results are available on the official ICSI website (icsi.edu). Candidates can check their results by logging in with their user ID and password. For live updates on the ICSI CS result 2024, visit the official website.

Here is the result link: https://www.icsi.edu/

How to check CS Professional Result?

Candidates can check and download CS Professional June Result 2024 through the steps given below.

  • Visit the official website, i.e., icsi.edu.
  • Click on the link that reads,  'CS Professional and Executive Program result' on the homepage,
  • It will redirect you to the login window where you need to provide your registration number, date of birth and other details
  • CS Professional and Executive Program result will appear on the screen
  • Check your result, download it and take a printout of it for future reference.

Toppers' list 

ICSI has released the toppers list for the CS Professional Programme exams, covering both the Old and New syllabi. Notably, Ishika Soni has secured the All India Rank 1 in the Professional Programme (Old Syllabus) examination.

ICSI CS Professional Programme (Old Syllabus) Toppers

Rank Name
1 Ishika Soni
2 Kajal Pramod Tiwari
3 Shubham Sunil Chordiya

ICSI CS Professional Programme (New Syllabus) Toppers

Rank Name
1 Bhumika Singh
2 Harshal Chandrashekhar Kshirsagar
3 Raj Samir Bhojani
3 Patwardhan Sonali Vijay
3 Diya Dutta

Meanwhile, the ICSI is also set to release the results for the CS Executive exam today at 2 pm. 

The CS Professional examination was conducted from June 2 to 10. Following the declaration of the results, the Result-cum-Marks Statement for both the Professional Programme (Syllabus 2017 & Syllabus 2022) exams will be mailed to candidates at their registered addresses.

Also Read: NEET PG 2024 Result out: Individual scorecards to be released on THIS date, check cut-off, and more

Also Read: GATE 2024 registration date extended to August 28; here's new schedule

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Education and Higher Studies Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Higher-studies News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement