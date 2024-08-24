GATE 2024 registration date extended to August 28; here's new schedule

Follow us on Image Source : FILE GATE 2024 registration date extended

GATE 2024 registration date: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Roorkee has extended the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2025 registration date. According to the latest announcement, the registration date has been changed to August 28. Earlier, registration was scheduled to start on August 24. Candidates preparing to appear in the GATE 2024 entrance exam will be able to submit their application forms on the official website, gate2025.iitr.ac.in, on the new date. The registration window without a fee will be closed on September 26.

After the closure of the application registration window, the candidates will be able to submit their applications along with the fee by October 7. The edit window will be activated on November 6.

Exam Date

According to the schedule, the engineering entrance exam is scheduled to be conducted on February 1, 2, 15, and 16 in two sessions at various exam centres across the country. The exam will be held from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm and a second session from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.

GATE 2024: What are documents required?

Candidates are required to submit their applications online. The application window will be accessible at the official website, gate2025.iitr.ac.in. The candidates need to upload the following documents while submitting their application forms.

Eligibility degree details.

Details of their net banking/debit card/credit card / UPI for the fee payment.

A high-quality image of candidate’s coloured photograph of passport size.

A high-quality image of the candidate’s signature.

Copy of category certificate (SC, ST) in pdf format (if applicable).

Copy of scanned PwD certificate in the pdf format (if applicable).

Copy of scanned certificate of dyslexia in a PDF format (if applicable).

Scanned copy of valid photo Identity document: Aadhaar-UID (preferable)/ passport/ PAN card/ voter id/ driving license.

The photo id must have the name, date of birth of the candidate and unique photo id number. This photo id must be carried to the examination hall for verification.

Application Fee