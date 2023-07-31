ICSI CSEET 2023 exam to be conducted tomorrow for applicants affected by technical issues, details here

Follow us on Image Source : FILE ICSI CSEET 2023 exam tomorrow

ICSI CSEET 2023 exam, ICSI CSEET 2023 exam date and time: The Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) will again be conducted tomorrow for the applicants who were affected by the technical issues. Earlier, the exam was to be conducted on Sunday, 30th July 2023 through Remote Proctored mode but it was reported that due to some technical issues, some candidates could not successfully appear in the CSEET.

The Institute is allowing such candidates one more opportunity to participate in the exam in order to help them. The retest will take place on Tuesday, August 1st, 2023. If the concerned applicants fail to appear in the test, will be marked as absent for the CSEET. The batch timings, User Id and Password for the CSEET shall be communicated by E-Mail / SMS to the candidates separately, as per notice. Candidates have been advised to appear in the test using credentials to be sent at your Email Id’s or through SMS.

Candidates appearing in the CSEET 2023 have been advised to download their Admit Cards along with instructions to the candidates at Institute’s website www.icsi.edu and follow the instructions given on the admit card before appearing in the test.