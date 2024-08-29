GATE 2025 registration link out at gate2025.iitr.ac.in- here's how to apply, fee and more

Follow us on Image Source : GATE GATE 2025 registration link activated

GATE 2025 registration: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Roorkee has finally started the online registration procedure for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering 2025 (GATE 2025). Interested and eligible candidates can submit applications online on or before September 28 without a fee. After that, the candidates will be charged a late fee. The window for submission of the GATE 2025 application with a late fee will remain open till October 7.

GATE 2025 exam date

GATE 2025 exam will be conducted on February 1, 2, 15 and 16 at various exam centres. The admit cards for the same will be released one week before the commencement of the exam. The exam will be conducted as a computer-based test. There will be a total of 30 test papers. The exam will be conducted in English and entirely of the objective type. The types of questions include Multiple Choice Questions, Multi Select Questions, and Numerical Answer Types. In MCQs, only one out of four options is correct.

Candidates seeking admission to various Master’s and Doctoral Programs and Recruitment by some Public Sector Undertakings can submit their applications before the closure of the application window. Candidates can check the application procedure, fee, and other details before submitting the application forms.

How to apply?

Interested and eligible candidates can submit their application forms through the GATE 2025 website, gate2025.iitr.ac.in. Even if a candidate is appearing in two papers, the candidate should fill only one application form. Candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps to apply online.

Visit the official website, gate2025.iitr.ac.in.

Click on the 'apply online' flashing on the homepage

It will redirect you to the login page.

You need to register before proceeding to the online application form

On successful registration, proceed with the application form

Upload documents, pay application fee, and submit

Take a printout of the confirmation page for future reference

Application Fee

Female/SC/ST/PwD applicants are required to pay an application fee of Rs. 900. If the fee is not paid within the specified timeline, they will have to pay the application fee along with a late fee of Rs. 1400. Other candidates will need to pay Rs. 1800, and if they miss the deadline, they will have to pay a late fee of Rs. 2300.