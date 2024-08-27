GATE 2025 registration starts tomorrow at gate2025.iitr.ac.in; eligibility, how to apply, fee

Follow us on Image Source : GATE GATE 2025 registration tomorrow, August 27

GATE 2025 registration: The Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee will tomorrow start the registration procedure for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2025. Interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website, gat2025.iitr.ac.in and register themselves for the same. Earlier, GATE 2025 registration was to commence from August 24 onwards, which was postponed due to unknown reasons. Despite the change in the registration date, the last date for submission of the application is September 26. Candidates should note that dates are liable to change, the official notice stated.

Important dates:

Opening date of GATE online application processing system: August 28

Closing date of Regular online registration without late fee: September 26

Closing date of extended online registration with late fee: October 7

Admit Cards available for download: January 2

GATE 2025 Exam: February 1, 2, 15, and 16

Result date: March 19

Score Cards available for free download: March 28 to 31

Eligibility Criteria Educational Qualification:

Candidates who are currently studying in the 3rd or higher years of any undergraduate degree program or who have completed any government-approved degree program in Engineering/ Technology/ Architecture/ Science/ Commerce/ Arts/ Humanities are eligible to appear for GATE 2025.

How to apply?

Applications will be accepted ONLINE only through the GATE 2025 website, gate2025.iitr.ac.in. Even if a candidate is appearing for two test papers, the candidate should fill only one application form.

Application Fee

Gender/ Category Regular Period Extended period

Female/ SC/ ST/ PwD 900/- 1400/-

Other Candidates 1800/- 2300/-

Exam Pattern

The GATE 2025 exam will be conducted as a Computer Based Test (CBT). There will be a total of 30 test papers. The question paper will be in English and entirely of the objective type. The duration of the exam will be 3 hours.

The types of questions include Multiple Choice Questions, Multiple Select Questions (MSQ), and Numerical Answer Type (NAT). In MCQs, only one out of four options is correct. In MSQs, one or more than one out of four options are correct and for NAT questions, the answer must be keyed in using a virtual keypad. The candidates must use only the on-screen virtual calculator provided for their calculations.