GATE 2024 application correction window closing today at gate2024.iisc.ac.in, check fees

GATE 2024 application correction: The Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru will close the application correction window for GATE 2024. Candidates who want to fill in the particulars of their application form can do so through the official website, gate2024.iisc.ac.in. Candidates can follow the easy steps given below to make corrections or changes to their application forms.

How to make changes in GATE 2024 application form?

Candidates are required to first visit the official website of IISC GATE, gate2024.iisc.ac.in

Click on the notification link that reads, 'GATE 2024'

Login to the account and the application form will appear on the screen

Candidates are required to make changes in the application form and make payment of the processing fees

Candidates are required to click on 'submit' once completed the application process

Download the confirmation page for future reference

GATE 2024 application form: Processing fee

Candidates are required to pay Rs. 500 while making changes in the application form. If a candidate changes his/her category to a different category such as female to any other gender, change of category from SC/ST to any other, and PwD/Dyslexic to Non-PwD/Dyslexic, they will have to pay Rs. 1400.

GATE 2024 Exam Date

GATE 2024 exam will be conducted on February 3, 4, 10, and 11, 2024 and the admit cards for the same will be released on January 3, 2024. The responses of the candidates will be available on the official website on February 16. The exam authority will upload the answer keys on February 21, 2024. The candidates will be able to raise objections against the answer keys by February 25, 2024. The results will be announced on March 16, 2024, followed by scorecards on March 23, 2024.

