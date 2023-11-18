Saturday, November 18, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Education
  4. Higher Studies
  5. GATE 2024 Application Correction: Step-by-Step Guide to Modify Details at gate2024.iisc.ac.in

GATE 2024 Application Correction: Step-by-Step Guide to Modify Details at gate2024.iisc.ac.in

The application correction window for Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2024 has been started today, November 18. All those who wish to make changes to their application forms can do so before November 24. No representations will be entertained after the due date.

Nidhi Mittal Edited By: Nidhi Mittal @nidhi_mittal09 New Delhi Updated on: November 18, 2023 11:59 IST
GATE 2024 Application Correction, GATE 2024, GATE 2024 application link, GATE 2024 exam date1
Image Source : FREEPIK GATE 2024 application correction window opens today

GATE 2024 Application Correction: The Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru has started the online application correction window for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2024. Candidates who wish to make changes or edit the information they have provided in their form can do so at gate2024.iisc.ac.in. The correction window will remain active till November 24, 2023.

While making changes to the application form, the candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs. 500 to make modifications to their application forms. The application fee has been fixed at Rs 1400 in case a candidate has to change from female to any other gender, from SC/ST to any other category, or from PwD/Dyslexic to Non-PwD/Dyslexic.

How to make changes to the GATE 2024 Application Form?

First, Visit the official website of IISC GATE, gate2024.iisc.ac.in

Second, Click on the 'GATE 2024' tab available on the homepage
Third, Login with your credentials 
Fourth, The application form will appear on the screen
Fifth, Make any necessary changes to the application form and pay the required application fee
Sixth, Once finished, click on the submit button
Seventh, Save the confirmation document and take a printout of the copy for future reference

Direct link to make changes in application form

Exam, admit card date

According to the official schedule, the GATE 2024 exam is scheduled to be held on February 3, 4, 10, and 11, 2024. The admit cards for the same will be released on January 3, 2024. The exam authority will release the responses of the candidates on February 16 and answer keys on February 21, 2024. The last date to object against the answer keys will be February 25, 2023. The results will be announced on March 16, 2024, and the scorecards will be available on March 23, 2024.

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Education and Higher Studies Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp

Top News

Related Higher-studies News

Latest News