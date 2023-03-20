Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV GATE 2023: Scorecard to release tomorrow on gate.iitk.ac.in? Check HERE

GATE 2023: The result of the candidates who appeared in the GATE 2023 was released earlier on the official website. As per news reports, the Scorecard of the candidates is scheduled to release on March 21. However, in the result press release, the IIT Kanpur claimed that the scorecard will be released on March 22.

GATE 2023: Scorecard

The Scorecard is expected to get released on March 221 on the official website gate.iitk.ac.in. Candidates who appeared in the exam will be able to access their scorecards on the official website. Candidates must note that they are allowed to download their scorecards for free till May 31. After this, they have to pay a fee of Rs 500 to download it.

This year, IIT Kanpur conducted GATE 2023 with the final session held on 12th February. The examination was held on 4, 5, 11 and 12 February, 2023 in eight sessions as per the official website of the IIT Kanpur.

GATE 2023 exam was conducted at 500 centres

According to the press release of IIT Kanpur, 'about 6.70 lakh candidates registered for GATE this time for 29 papers, in total. Out of these, 5.17 lakh candidates appeared for the examination in more than 500 centres across the country with an overall attendance of about 77%. GATE 2023 was conducted in twenty-nine subject areas with the choice of selecting two papers in some subjects. From the 5.17 lakh that appeared, around 1 lakh candidates have qualified the GATE 2023 examination, making it about 18% as GATE 2023 qualified.'

'Out of the 29 papers, 12 papers registered more than 20% qualified candidates. Among those, the Metallurgical Engineering paper records about 25% qualified candidates making it the highest qualified percentage for GATE this year. The scorecards will be available to all the candidates by 22nd March in the GATE 2023 application portal. Candidates will be able to download the scorecards until 31st May 2023 without any fees, reads the press release of IIT Kanpur.