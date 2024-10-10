A Day left to apply for GATE 2025, extended registration with late fee ends tomorrow - details here

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY GATE 2025 extended registration with late fee ends tomorrow, October 10.

The GATE 2025 extended registration window will be closed tomorrow, October 10. Candidates preparing for the engineering exam can fill out the GATE application form 2025 through the official website, gate2025.iitr.ac.in. When submitting the online applications, the candidates have to pay a late fee along with the application fee. Female/SC/ST/PwD category candidates have to pay Rs. 1,400/- and Rs. 2,300 for all other candidates including foreign nationals.

GATE 2025 exam will be conducted on February 1, 2, 15, and 16 at various exam centres in two shifts. The first shift will be held between 9.30 am and 12.30 pm and the second from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm. The details on the same will be communicated in due course.

GATE 2025 extended registration: How to apply?

Visit the official website, gate2025.iitr.ac.in

Click on 'apply online' flashing on the homepage

Register yourself by providing essential details

On successful registration, login using the generated credentials

Upload documents, pay application fee, and submit

Take a printout of the application form for future reference

Initially, the GATE 2025 registration deadline with late fee was set to conclude on October 7, which is now extended to October 11. If a candidate fails to submit their application forms within the timeline, they will then apply for the exam next year. During this extended period, the female candidates and SC, ST, and PwD category candidates, are required to pay Rs 1,400 as an application fee, while it is Rs 2,300 for all other applicants.

What is GATE?

The full form of GATE is the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE). It is a prestigious national-level examination that assesses candidates for a comprehensive understanding of various undergraduate-level subjects in Engineering, Technology, Architecture, Science, Commerce, Arts, and Humanities. GATE scores are used for admission to various Master’s and Doctoral Programs, as well as for recruitment by some Public Sector Undertakings.