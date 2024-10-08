GATE 2025: Registration deadline with late fee extended, how to apply, fee, and other important information

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK GATE Registration deadline with late fee extended

GATE 2025 registration: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Roorkee has once again extended the last date of registration for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2024. According to the latest announcement, the GATE 2024 registration window with late fee will close on October 11. All those who have not applied yet can do so before the closure of application window. The online application forms can be accessed at the official website, gate2025.iitr.ac.in.

The official website reads, 'Due to several requests from applicants, closing date of EXTENDED online registration/ application process (With Late Fee) is further extended upto 11:59 PM, 11th October 2024 (Friday)'.

Initially, the GATE 2025 registration deadline with late fee was set to conclude on October 7, which is now extended to October 11. If a candidate fails to submit their application forms within the timeline, they will then apply for the exam next year. During this extended period, the female candidates and SC, ST, and PwD category candidates,are required to pay Rs 1,400 as an application fee, while it is Rs 2,300 for all other applicants.

How to fill GATE 2025 registration form?

Visit the official website, gate2025.iitr.ac.in

Click on 'apply online' flashing on homepage

Register yourself by providing essential details

On successful registration, login using generated credentials

Upload documents, pay application fee, and submit

Take a printout of the application form for future reference

GATE 2025: Exam Date

This year, GATE 2025 is scheduled to be conducted on February 1, 2, 15, and 16 at various exam centres across the country. The exam will be conducted for 30 subjects in two sessions - Morning and Afternoon. The Exact details of the complete examination schedule will be notified later on the GATE 2025 website (https://gate2025.iitr.ac.in). The candidates are advised to stay tuned to the official website of GATE for more updates.