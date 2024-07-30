Delhi University Admission 2024: CSAS UG Phase 1 correction window opens at admission.uod.ac.in; details here

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Delhi University Admission 2024

Delhi University Admission 2024: The University of Delhi (DU) has opened the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) 2024 application correction window starting today, July 30. Candidates who have applied for undergraduate admissions at DU and wish to make changes to their application forms can now do so through the official website. The UG CSAS 2024 form correction window is available on the official website admission.uod.ac.in, and the deadline for editing the application form is August 4.

Candidates who have already applied in Phase 1 and wish to add the ECA/sports category will also be able to do so during the correction window. Candidates should note that the correction window is a one-time opportunity. The candidates are advised to edit the application forms with utmost care. No further requests will be entertained thereafter.

The official notice read, ''Candidates who have already applied in Phase I and wish to add ECA/Sports category will also be able to do so during the correction window. It may be noted that the correction window is a one-time facility. Utmost care must be taken by the candidates while editing the form.''

DU Admission 2024 Phase 1: What to edit?

Candidates who wish to edit DU CSAS 2024 phase 1 registration forms can edit the following fields.

Address

Academic details

Documents

DU Admission 2024 Phase 2 registration details soon

The varsity will soon release the phase 2 registration dates. As per the sources, the varsity has received around 264,000 applications in the first round and the second phase of the registration process will be started on Wednesday, July 31. However, the confirmation of the date and time of the registration process is awaited from the officials. Candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for the latest updates.

The official notice reads, 'The schedule for CSAS (UG) phase 2 will be announced shortly. Candidates must visit the website of University on regular basis.'

