DU UG Admission 2024: Second phase registration to begin from Wednesday, says sources

Follow us on Image Source : FILE DU UG Admission 2024

DU UG Admission 2024: The University of Delhi (DU) is currently accepting online registrations for admission to various undergraduate programs. According to sources, approximately 264,000 candidates have registered through the Common Seat Allotment System (CSAS) in the first phase of admission to UG courses at Delhi University. The university will commence the second phase of the registration process on Wednesday, July 31. Candidates can participate in the admission process through the CSAS portal. It is recommended that candidates stay updated by visiting the official website of DU for further information.

CUET UG 2024 scores mandatory

'For the academic year 2024-25, admission to all UG Programs of all the Colleges of UoD will be done on the basis of Common University Entrance Test (Undergraduate) - 2024 (CUET(UG)–2024) only. Simply appearing in CUET(UG)-2024 will not be a sufficient condition to secure a seat in UoD. For admission to the UoD UG Programs, a candidate must apply in CSAS(UG)-2024,'according to the official notification.

The CSAS(UG)-2024 will serve as a single window for admission to all UG programs of all Colleges of the UoD. All candidates desirous of taking admission to a College of UoD should apply only through CSAS(UG)-2024. Only the admissions taken and granted through the official online platform of the UoD (CSAS(UG)- 2024) will be considered valid', it added.