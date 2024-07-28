CUET UG result 2024 announced at exams.nta.ac.in, direct link to download scorecards

Follow us on Image Source : X Representational pic

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Sunday declared the much-awaited results of CUET UG. Students who appeared for the exam can now check and download their result on the official website- exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG. The delay in the CUET-UG results comes amid a row over alleged irregularities in competitive exams, including in NEET-UG and UGC-NET.

How to download CUET UG 2024 result?

Visit the official website of CUET, exams.nta.ac.in/CUET UG

Navigate the link to the CUET UG results 2024

It will redirect you to a new window wherein you need to enter your application number, password and click on 'submit'

CUET UG 2024 results will appear on the screen

Download and save CUET UG 2024 results for future reference

CUET UG 2024 Result: Details on Scorecard

The students can check the following details on their CUET UG 2024 scorecards - https://cuetug.ntaonline.in/frontend/web/scorecard/index

Candidate Name

Gender

Roll number

Father’s name

Qualifying rank

Qualifying marks

Category

Subject code

Qualifying status

Programme applied

This year, around 13.48 lakh students appeared in the CUET UG test 2024, which was conducted by the testing agency (NTA) in hybrid mode across 379 venues from May 15 to 24.

A total of 61 subjects were covered in the CUET UG 2024 exam, which consisted of a general exam, 27 domain subjects, and 33 languages. The final answer keys for the same have also been uploaded on the official website in a 219 page PDF file.

Also read: NEET UG 2024 Re-revised Result: What is counselling procedure for medical courses?- All you need to know