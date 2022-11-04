IIT Delhi to set up offshore campus in Abu Dhabi

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Last January, the University Grants Commission (UGC) made changes to its rules to allow “institutes of eminence” to set up their campuses abroad.

Delhi: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi is about to set up an offshore campus in Abu Dhabi. Reportedly, the founding IITs- IIT Delhi, Madras, Kharagpur, and others will run the international IITs for a period of 10 years until they become self-sustaining. The faculty in these IITs will hence be hired by the founding IITs.

Several IITs are receiving requests from Middle East and South Asian countries for setting up campuses abroad. IIT Kharagpur is looking forward to setting up its campus in Malaysia while IIT Madras is looking to open its campus in Tanzania.

Last January, the University Grants Commission (UGC) made changes to its rules to allow “institutes of eminence” to set up their campuses abroad. The changes were made in line with the New Education Policy 2020 and after taking approval from the Ministry of Education, the Ministry of External Affairs and that of Home Affairs.

The Centre had formed a 17-member committee led by IIT council standing chairperson K. Radhakrishnan in February this year to chart out planing for offshore IIT campuses.

