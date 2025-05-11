CUET UG 2025 admit cards released at cuet.nta.nic.in, here's how to download CUET UG 2025: Registered candidates can visit the official website – cuet.nta.nic.in and log in to the website using their application numbers and date of birth to download the admit card.

New Delhi:

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit cards for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET-UG) 2025. Candidates who registered for the CUET UG 2025 exam can download their admit cards from the official website of NTA, cuet.nta.nic.in.

The candidates can download the admit cards for the CUET (UG)-2025 exam, scheduled from May 13 to May 16, 2025, from the official website cuet.nta.nic.in after logging in to the website through their application numbers and date of birth. The testing agency has scheduled the CUET (UG)- 2025 at different locations throughout the country and outside India from May 13, 2025, to June 3, 2025, in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode.

"National Testing Agency will conduct CUET (UG)-2025 in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode, at different cities across the country and outside India from 13th May 2025 to 3rd June 2025," the agency said in a statement.

CUET UG 2025 admit cards: How to download?

Visit the official website of NTA, cuet.nta.ac.in.

Navigate the link to the 'CUET UG 2025 admit cards'.

It will redirect you to the login window.

Now, enter your roll number, date of birth and other details.

CUET UG 2025 admit cards will appear on the screen.

Download and save CUET UG 2025 admit cards for future reference.

CUET UG 2025: Exam Pattern

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the national-level exam- Common University Entrance Test (CUET) - Undergraduate (UG) in a computer-based mode. The exam will cover 10 subjects, allowing candidates to select their preferred subjects. The exam will be conducted across 300 cities at 324 designated exam centres nationwide. The CUET (UG)- 2025 will be conducted in 13 Indian languages (English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu). The duration for each test paper would be 60 minutes. The examination will be conducted in multiple shifts depending on the number of candidates and their combinations.

