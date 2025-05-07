CUET UG 2025 exam city slips released, how to download CUET UG 2025 exam city slips have been released by the National Testing Agency. Registered candidates can download exam city slips using their registration number, date of birth and other details on the login page.

New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the exam city slips for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) - Undergraduate (UG). Candidates who registered for the CUET UG 2025 exam can download their city slips from the official website of NTA, cuet.nta.nic.in. The testing agency has scheduled the CUET (UG)- 2025 at different locations throughout the country and outside India from 13 May 2025 to 03 June 2025 in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode. CUET UG 2025 exam city slips: How to download? Visit the official website, cuet.nta.nic.in.

Click on 'CUET UG 2025 exam city slips' flashing inthe candidate's activity.

It will redirect you to the login page where you need to provide your roll number, date of birth and other details on the login.

CUET UG 2025 exam city slips will appear on the screen.

Download and save CUET UG 2025 exam city slips for future reference.