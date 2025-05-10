Will NTA release CUET UG 2025 admit cards? Aspirants demand exam postponement due to India-Pak tensions Due to the ongoing situation, several CUET UG 2025 aspirants are demanding the postponement of the exam. However, the official confirmation from NTA is still awaited. Candidates can check the latest updates on NTA.

New Delhi:

The National Testing Agency has recently rescheduled the exam dates for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) - Undergraduate (UG) due to the rising tensions between India and Pakistan. However, students are now calling for the exam to be cancelled altogether. According to the revised schedule, the CUET UG 2025 exam is set to take place from May 13 to June 3. The testing agency has already released the exam city slips, and the admit cards are expected to be released soon. There is a possibility that the exam conducting body may cancel the exam as a precautionary measure, but official confirmation is still awaited.

On X, formerly known as Twitter, CUET UG 2025 exam candidates expressed their concerns about the ongoing situation and demanded the cancellation of the exam. One user wrote, "We truly hope the CUET UG exams 2025 will be postponed due to the ongoing war situation."

Another added, "I think the CUET UG exam should be postponed because of the current situation in the country. At least postpone the exam dates and conduct it after the situation improves. Jai Hind, Jai Bharat."

''We all proud of our Indian Army and our defense system — performing like a hungry lion on the battlefield! But we students are secretly waiting for a notification from NTA saying: 'Your CUET UG exams have been cancelled due to the India-Pak war'', a user wrote.

CUET UG 2025 admit cards: How to download?

Visit the official website of NTA, cuet.nta.ac.in.

Navigate the link to the 'CUET UG 2025 admit cards'.

It will redirect you to the login window.

Now, enter your roll number, date of birth and other details.

CUET UG 2025 admit cards will appear on the screen.

Download and save CUET UG 2025 admit cards for future reference.

CUET UG 2025: Exam Pattern

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the national-level exam- Common University Entrance Test (CUET) - Undergraduate (UG) in a computer-based mode. The exam will cover 10 subjects, allowing candidates to select their preferred subjects. The exam will be conducted across 300 cities at 324 designated exam centres nationwide. The CUET (UG)- 2025 will be conducted in 13 Indian languages (English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu). Duration for each test paper would be 60 minutes. The examination will be conducted in multiple shifts depending on the number of candidates and their combinations.