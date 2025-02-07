CUET PG 2025 registration window closes tomorrow, here are easy steps to apply online, fee, more

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY CUET PG 2025 registration window closes tomorrow, February 8.

CUET PG 2025 registration: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the extended registration window for CUET PG 2025 tomorrow, February 8, 2025, at 11.50 pm. All those who have not yet submitted their application forms for postgraduate admissions to various central, state, and private universities can do so from the official website, exams.nta.ac.in. However, the window for remitting the application fee will close on February 9, 2025. Candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps to apply online.

How to apply for CUET PG 2025?

Visit the official website, exams.nta.ac.in/CUET PG.

Click on the 'CUET PG' registration link.

It will redirect you to the login window.

Enter your details to register yourself.

On successful registration, proceed with the application form.

Fill out the application form, upload the required documents, pay an application fee, and submit.

Take a printout of the confirmation of the application form for future reference.

CUET PG 2025 application fee

General: 1,400/- (for two test papers); Rs 700 (Fee per test paper)

OBC-NCL/Gen-EWS: Rs 1200/- (for two test papers); 600/- (Fee per test paper)

SC/ST/Third Gender: Rs 1,100 (for two test papers); 600/- (Fee per test paper)

PwBD: 1,000 (for two test papers); 600/- (Fee per test paper)

CUET PG 2025 exam date

CUET PG 2025 exam is scheduled to be conducted from March 13 to 31 at various exam centres for admission to master's programs at participating universities. Candidates will be able to download CUET PG 2025 exam city, CUET PG 2025 admit cards in due course of the time. Candidates are advised to strategise their preparations accordingly.

CUET PG 2025 exam pattern

CUET PG 2025 exam will be conducted in computer-based test mode. The exam will be of 90 minutes duration, and will have multiple choice questions. The exam will be set in bilingual, in Hindi and English, except for language courses. The marking scheme of the exam will be +4 for a correct answer and -1 for an incorrect answer.