CUET PG 2025 application correction deadline today, exam from March 13 - here's what can be edited

CUET PG 2025 application correction: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the registration correction window for the Common University Entrance Test for Postgraduate (CUET-PG) 2025 today, February 10, 2025. Candidates who wish to make corrections in their application forms, and have not done so yet can do so before the closure of the window. The CUET PG 2025 application correction window can be accessed at exams.ntaonline.in/CUET-PG/.

Moreover, universities who want to take part in the application process can do so by registering for participation by March 7, 2025. Any additional fee, if applicable must be paid by the candidate using credit card, debit card, net banking or UPI.

Exam from March 13

The testing agency will conduct the CUET PG 2025 exam from March 13 to 31, 2025 at various exam centres located in different cities across India and abroad in computer-based test mode.

The applicants will be able to download CUET PG 2025 intimation slip, and CUET PG 2025 admit cards from the official website in due course. Candidates are advised to stay tuned to the official website for the latest updates.

CUET PG 2025: How to edit application forms?

Visit the official website, exams.ntaonline.in/CUET-PG/.

Click on the notification link that reds, ''CUET correction window''

It will redirect you to a candidate's login.

Enter your registered application number, date of birth and click on 'submit'

Modify fields, and submit

Keep a copy of the edited application form for future reference.

What can be edited in the CUET PG 2025 application form?

Candidates can edit the following fields in their CUET PG 2025 application form.

1. Candidates shall be allowed to change any one of the fields - candidate name, father's name, mother's name.

2. Candidates shall be allowed to change their academic details.

3. Candidates shall be allowed to change exam cities based on their permanent and present address.

5. Candidates shall be allowed to change date of birth, gender, category, sub category/PwBD-test paper code.

What is not allowed to change in the application form?

Candidates are not allowed to change the following fields in their CUET PG 2025 application form.