CTET December Result 2024: CBSE releases central teacher eligibility test scorecards, direct link here

CTET Result 2024: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2024 results. Candidates who were eagerly waiting for the CTET 2024 exam can download their scorecards through the official website of CBSE CTET, ctet.nic.in.

The board conducted the CTET 2024 exam on December 14, 2024, and 15, 2024 for two papers. Paper 2 was conducted in the morning shift from 9.30 am to 12 noon and Paper I was held in the evening shift from 2.30 pm to 5 pm. The provisional answer keys for CTET 2024-25 were released on January 1, 2025.

As of now, the final answer keys have not been uploaded. It is expected that the board will soon upload the final answer keys on its website. However, the exact time of releasing the CTET 2024-25 final answer keys has not been specified by the board. Candidates who appeared in the exam can access the result direct link by following the below-mentioned steps.

How to download CTET Result 2024?

Visit the official website of CBSE CTET, ctet.nic.in

Navigate the link to the 'CTET Result 2024 December'

It will redirect you to a new page where you need to provide your roll number and click on submit

CTET December 2024 result will appear on the screen

Download CTET December 2024 result and save it for future reference

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q. How can I get my CTET 2024-25 certificate?

The board will create DigiLocker accounts for all candidates. The credentials of the Digilocker accounts will be shared in due course of time on all registered numbers. The digital marks sheets and certificates will have encrypted QR codes which can be scanned and verified using the DigiLocker mobile app. The mark sheets and eligibility certificates will be digitally signed and will be legally valid as per the IT Act

Q. What is the use of CTET 2024 certificate?

CTET is a minimum requirement to become a teacher in any central government school. If the candidate has the CTET certificate, they can apply for teaching jobs in central schools like KVs, NVs, ERDO, and National Army Schools. Many private schools also hire candidates based on their CTET scores.

Q. Shall i apply for revaluation?

There shall be no re-evaluation/re-checking of results. No correspondence in this regard shall be entertained.