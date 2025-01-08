CTET December 2024 result: When will scorecards be out? know latest updates

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY CTET December 2024 result soon

CTET December 2024 result: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will soon announce the results of the CTET December 2024 examination. According to media reports, the results are expected to be released anytime. However, there is no update regarding the release of the CTET 2024 exam. Once the results are announced, they will be uploaded on the official website of CBSE, ctet.nic.in.

The board conducted the CTET 2024 exam on December 14, 2024. The CTET 2024 answer keys were released on January 1, 2025. Now, there are speculations about the release of results this week. Candidates who are eagerly waiting for the CTET 2024 December results are advised to keep checking the official website for latest updates.

CTET 2024 December Result: How to download?

Visit the official website, ctet.nic.in

Navigate the link to the 'CTET 2024 December Result' flashing on homepage

A login page will appear on the screen

Enter your registration number, date of birth and other details on the login

CTET 2024 December Result will appear on the screen

Download and save CTET 2024 December Result for future reference

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q. CTET 2024 December: What is the use of certificate?

CTET is a minimum requirement to become a teacher in any central government school. If the candidate has the CTET certificate, they can apply for teaching jobs in central schools like KVs, NVs, ERDO, and National Army Schools. Many private schools also hire candidates based on their CTET scores.

Q. Is CTET 2024 remain valid for a lifetime?

Yes, the CTET 2024 scores and certificate will remain valid for a lifetime for all categories - reserved, and unreserved.

Q. can apply for CTET 2024 result re-evaluation?

There will be no re-evaluation or re-checking of CTET results 2024.

Q. How can I download CTET 2024 certificates?

Candidates can download the CTET certificate 2024 by logging into their DigiLocker account.