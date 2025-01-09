ctet.nic.in results 2024: How to download CTET December 2024 marksheets and certificates?

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY ctet.nic.in results 2024 out

ctet.nic.in results 2024: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2024 results. The result link is available at ctet.nic.in.

The board will soon release the CTET Certificate 2024 on the DigiLocker platform along with the marksheets. The certificates and mark sheets will be available on the Digi locker app. The candidates who have qualified for the CTET 2024 exam can download their mark sheets, and certificates from the Digilocker app. The credentials of the digilocker will be shared on the registered mobile number of the candidates.

The digital marks sheets and certificates will have encrypted QR codes which can be scanned and verified using the DigiLocker mobile app. The mark sheets and eligibility certificates will be digitally signed and will be legally valid as per the IT Act.

Why CTET certificate is a mandatory document?

CTET certificate 2024 is an essential document for the candidate who qualifies for the exam as it enhances their credibility and job prospects in the education sector. The certificate indicates that the individual possesses the necessary knowledge skills, and competencies to teach in central government schools, and schools affiliated with the CBSE. Any individual can teach through this certificate in different government-run schools following their recruitment eligibility.