ctet.nic.in results 2024: How to download CTET December 2024 marksheets and certificates?

ctet.nic.in results 2024: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2024 results. The result link is available at ctet.nic.in.
The board will soon release the CTET Certificate 2024 on the DigiLocker platform along with the marksheets. The certificates and mark sheets will be available on the Digi locker app. The candidates who have qualified for the CTET 2024 exam can download their mark sheets, and certificates from the Digilocker app. The credentials of the digilocker will be shared on the registered mobile number of the candidates.
The digital marks sheets and certificates will have encrypted QR codes which can be scanned and verified using the DigiLocker mobile app. The mark sheets and eligibility certificates will be digitally signed and will be legally valid as per the IT Act.
Why CTET certificate is a mandatory document?
CTET certificate 2024 is an essential document for the candidate who qualifies for the exam as it enhances their credibility and job prospects in the education sector. The certificate indicates that the individual possesses the necessary knowledge skills, and competencies to teach in central government schools, and schools affiliated with the CBSE. Any individual can teach through this certificate in different government-run schools following their recruitment eligibility.
How to download CTET 2024 certificate and marksheet?
In order to download CTET 2024 certificate and marksheet, the candidates are required to follow the below-mentioned easy steps to download their marksheets.
- Visit the official website, digilocker.gov.in.
- Login to the Digilocker account using credentials sent by CBSE on the registered mobile number (If you are using Digilocker for the first time, you will have to log in using your registered mobile number and password, which will be your mother's name in lowercase and the last four digits of your roll number. If you have not received any SMS from the board, you can still download CTET certificate by signing up on the Digilocker app using your Aadhaar number.
- On successful registration, navigate the link to the 'issued documents' tab.
- Under this tab,the CTET mark sheet, certificate and other documents will be displayed.
- View the documents and carefully check the details.
- Download the CTET certificate and mark sheets and save them for future reference.
What is the validity of CTET certificate?
Generally, Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) certificates remain valid for a lifetime. This means that your certificate will be valid for as long as you pass the CTET exam, enabling you to apply for teaching jobs in different schools across India. Notably, some states may have additional qualifications or requirements for teaching positions. It is advisable to review the regulations of the specific state in which you plan to teach for more accurate information.